Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,241. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.