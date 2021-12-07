Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,241. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

