Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 2,252,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

