Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

