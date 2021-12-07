Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.02. 33,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,861. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

