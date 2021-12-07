Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 60,470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 333,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 181,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

