Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.29

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $13.38. Frank’s International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 384,564 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 782,823 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,091,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 546,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,743,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,381,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 304,239 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

