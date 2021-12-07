Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.29

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $13.38. Frank’s International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 384,564 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 782,823 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,091,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 546,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,743,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,381,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 304,239 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

