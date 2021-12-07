Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 33500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

