FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 13.7%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price rose 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 23,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,059,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,665,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

