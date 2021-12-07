Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $106,555.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded 104.6% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $106,555.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

