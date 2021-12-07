frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.