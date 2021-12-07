Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ULCC opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,862 shares of company stock worth $1,498,918.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

