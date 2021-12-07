FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175.23 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $175.23 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $42.76 or 0.00084865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,165,027 coins and its circulating supply is 139,295,691 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

