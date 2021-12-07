fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

