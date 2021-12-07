Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The stock has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

