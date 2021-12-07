Fundamental Research Lowers Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Price Target to C$0.98

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.13 to C$0.98 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trading at a 47% Discount – FINAL REPORT” and dated November 30, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,059. The company has a market cap of C$36.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

