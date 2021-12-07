Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.06% from the company’s current price.

FURY traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.83. 82,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,265. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.37.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

