Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $83.28 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $83.28 million and $8.23 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.75 or 0.99993345 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,311,209 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

