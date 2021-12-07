FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Raised by Truist Securiti

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

AIRC stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -114.20.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.