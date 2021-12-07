FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Chewy stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,977.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chewy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 77.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

