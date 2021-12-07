FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.