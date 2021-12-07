FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Raised by Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

