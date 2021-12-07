FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Raised by Analyst

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.