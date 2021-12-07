FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

