FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

