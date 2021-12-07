FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Glencore stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

