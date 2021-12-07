FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.54.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

