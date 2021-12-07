G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,974 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $8,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

