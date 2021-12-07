Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits Market Cap of $405,217.40

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $405,217.40 and $7,519.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,740 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

