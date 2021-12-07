Gala Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $752.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

