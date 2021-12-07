Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.59 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00010550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

