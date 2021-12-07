GameCredits Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $330,805.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00317668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,202,342 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.