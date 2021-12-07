GAMEE (GMEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.55 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $42.55 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

