Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,722 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 91,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

