Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

