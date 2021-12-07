Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $79.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.83. 55,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,208. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

