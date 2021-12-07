Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 724,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

