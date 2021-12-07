Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. 84,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.