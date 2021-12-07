Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24,907 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 259,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

