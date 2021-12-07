Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,943.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

