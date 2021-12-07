Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

