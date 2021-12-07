Gather (GTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $876,334.00

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Gather has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $876,334.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00210273 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.