GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.32

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $106.90, with a volume of 1217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.59.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 19.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in GATX by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GATX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

