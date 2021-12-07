GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris Buys 10,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 240,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,878. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GBS during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GBS in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

