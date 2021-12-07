GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 5.7%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.97 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 264,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

GCM Resources Company Profile (LON:GCM)

