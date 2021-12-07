GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.56 ($45.58).

G1A traded up €1.15 ($1.29) on Tuesday, hitting €45.19 ($50.78). The company had a trading volume of 351,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($30.79) and a 1 year high of €45.89 ($51.56).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

