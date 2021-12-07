Gemini Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.79 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $129.90 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 130,299,030 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

