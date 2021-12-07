Gems Market Cap Hits $360,898.25 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Gems has a market cap of $360,898.25 and $21,958.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00209964 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

