Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $561.00 to $471.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $357.69 and last traded at $359.61. Approximately 33,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 786,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.68.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.24.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
