Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $561.00 to $471.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $357.69 and last traded at $359.61. Approximately 33,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 786,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.68.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

