General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165,588 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

