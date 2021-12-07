General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.